Jason Isaacs Pays Tribute To Late ‘Harry Potter’ Wife, Helen McCrory: Award-Winning Actress Had “Empathetic Heart The Size Of A Planet”

HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 2, from left, , 2011. ©2011 Warner Bros. Ent. Harry Potter publishing rights ©J.K.R. Harry Potter characters, names and related indicia are trademarks of and ©

On Saturday, Jason Isaacs took to Twitter to note the death and celebrate the life of his Harry Potter co-star, Helen McCrory.

In the film series, based on the globally popular book series by J.K. Rowling, Isaacs and McCrory starred as Lucius and Narcissa Malfoy, the villainous parents of pure-blood Slytherin wizard and Harry Potter antagonist, Draco (Tom Felton).

“Decades ago Helen and I auditioned together for a film. I came home and said to [my wife] Emma [Hewitt] ‘I think I’ve just met the greatest actress I’ve ever seen,’” Isaacs recalled. “After years of watching her mesmerize audiences I don’t think that any more…I know it.”

Luckily, the actor added, he would come to find out that McCrory was also “scabrously funny, shockingly naughty and with an empathetic heart the size of a planet.”

Related Story Helen McCrory's Film & TV Career: A Photo Gallery

“As continually starstruck as I was on the Harry Potter films, being screen-married to and [giggling] with the great Helen McCrory will always be a highlight,” he continued. “Her proudest achievement, though, was building and loving the family that was her bedrock. They’ve lost so much and I send all my love to Damian and the kids. Xxx”

Above his Twitter note, Isaacs went on to write, “Hold those you love and tell them every day. It’s all we have.”

An award-winning actress remembered for her significant contributions to film, television and theater, McCrory died in London on Friday. She was 52.

McCrory’s husband, Billions star Damian Lewis, announced her passing on Twitter, noting that she died peacefully at home, following a “heroic battle” with cancer.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly,” added Lewis. “God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you.”

Between 2009 and 2011, McCrory starred with Isaac in three Harry Potter films, from Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince through to the final film in the franchise, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2. The actress is also remembered for her turns in BBC crime drama Peaky Blinders, BBC and HBO’s His Dark Materials, and the James Bond film franchise, among many other projects.

Isaac’s tribute and Lewis’s initial announcement can be read below.