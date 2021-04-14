Jane Seymour To Headline Irish Mystery Series ‘Harry Wild’ For AMC Streamer Acorn TV

Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress Jane Seymour is to star in and executive produce the latest original series for AMC Networks streamer Acorn TV, taking the title role in Irish mystery thriller Harry Wild.

Seymour, who has starred in The Kominsky Method, Dr. Quinn: Medicine Woman, and Live And Let Die, will play a recently retired English professor who cannot help but take an active interest in the criminal cases assigned to her police detective son, Charlie.

Set in Dublin and produced by Dynamic Television, Seymour will play Harriet Wild in the eight-part series. She displays her flair for investigation by interfering in her son’s bafﬂing murder case, noticing the murderer has followed a pattern from a well-known play. When she successfully catches the killer by putting herself at great risk, she ﬁnds a new lust for life.

Harry Wild is created and written by David Logan (Lost Christmas), with Jo Spain (Taken Down). The directors are Ronan Burke (Jelly Baby) and Robert Burke (Max Rules.) Executive producers are Seymour, Daniel March (Van Helsing) and Klaus Zimmermann (Trapped) for Dynamic Television, James Gibb (The Outpost) for Ardvella Entertainment, and Morgan O’Sullivan (Vikings) and James Flynn (Vikings) for Metropolitan Pictures.

“From the first moment I read the script, I fell in love with Harry Wild and am beyond excited to head to Ireland and step into the role of this very curious and passionate retired professor,” Seymour said.

The series will premiere in 2022 on Acorn TV in the U.S., Canada, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. Dynamic Television will distribute the series internationally. Acorn TV commissioned the series with Acorn Media Enterprises, the streamer’s UK-based development arm.