James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems Invests In Virtual Music Startup Authentic Artists

James Murdoch’s Lupa Systems has invested in Authentic Artists, a seed-stage startup that Wednesday launched a new AI-powered virtual artist platform for music, gaming and streaming applications.

Chris McGarry, who previously led music integration at Facebook’s Oculus, is the founder and CEO of the San Francisco-based company. He said the platform, which instantly composes and produces fully-formed, high-quality songs performed by AI-powered virtual artists, enables “entirely new, never-before-seen virtual music experiences designed to serve the evolving preferences, tastes and desires of fans searching for truly unique content.”

It can deliver these interactive experiences, or what it calls “adaptive” or “generative” music, across the globe, 24 hours a day to all connected channels.

The company noted that popular virtual concerts on Fortnite and Roblox in 2020 showed “there are now billions of gamers globally for whom the traditional lines between music and gaming are blurred, or even non-existent. Authentic Artists offers a universe of generative music content for these game control-enabled audiences.”

“We’re very pleased to support the early growth of Authentic Artists. As technology continues to transform creativity and experiences, the opportunities for new forms of highly scalable social entertainment will be substantial. We look forward to working with this impressive team that is well positioned to lead the space,” Murdoch said.

The youngest son of News Corp. chairman Rupert Murdoch and brother of Fox Corp. CEO Lachlan Murdoch started Lupa in 2019 and later split from his family’s media empire, increasingly uncomfortable with “disinformation” spread by Fox News.

Lupa has announced a handful of investments and recently led a funding round for Doubtnut, an Indian startup that helps students learn and master math and science concepts using short videos.

Authentic Artists’ other investors and advisors include OVO Fund, Mixi Group (Japan), Bill Silva Ventures, Brian Ruder (co-head of Global Technology at Permira), Chad Hollingsworth (SVP at Liberty Media), Charlie Walker (co-founder at C3 Presents), Craig Donato (CBO at Roblox), Liz Hamren (CVP of Gaming Engineering at Microsoft), Mike Shinoda (co-founder of Linkin Park), and Young Guru (Grammy-winning audio engineer for Jay-Z, Drake, Rihanna, DJ Khaled).

