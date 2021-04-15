Jameela Jamil To Host Virtual 25th Annual Webby Awards Ceremony

The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil will host the 25th annual Webby Awards, which will take a virtual route for this year’s ceremony. The annual awards ceremony, which seeks to honor the year’s best of the Internet, will take place on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. Like many other ceremonies this awards season and last, the Webby Awards has opted for a virtual event amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Nominees for this year’s edition will be unveiled April 20, when voting for the Webby’s People Voice Awards.

The 2020 Webby Awards saw Patton Oswalt return to the host the ceremony. Among the winners at he 2020 iteration, dubbed WFH: Webbys From Home, were Jimmy Fallon, Lil Nas X, Cardi B and Greta Thunberg. Additional winner’s for last year’s awards were John Krasinski, Terry Crews, Reese Witherspoon and Celine Dion.

Jamil, who wrapped up her time as Tahani in NBC’s The Good Place, recently served as host of HBO Max’s vogueing reality competition series Legendary, which has been renewed for a second season. Her additional TV credits include Crossing Swords, Jurassic Word: Camp Cretaceous, DuckTales and Mira, Royal Detective.

The actress has often used her social media platforms to advocate for body positivity, including the launch of her self-love campaign “I Weigh.”

The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS).