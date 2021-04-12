Jacki Weaver Joins Mark Wahlberg In Faith-Based Film ‘Stu’

EXCLUSIVE: Jacki Weaver is set to join Mark Wahlberg in the drama Stu, with Rosalind Ross making her directing debut and also penning the script.

Wahlberg will produce along with his producing partner and manager Stephen Levinson along with Jordan Foss. Miky Lee and Colleen Camp will exec produce.

Not much is known about the plot other then it is a faith-based film loosely based on a true story and is something very close to Wahlberg’s heart and something he had been developing for a number of years. As someone whose schedule is usually filled years out, when an opening occurred at the top of the year, Wahlberg saw this as the perfect opportunity to finally move forward with the film.

Best known for her critically acclaimed work in Animal Kingdom and Silver Linings Playbook, Weaver just wrapped a large recurring arc in Taylor Sheridan’s hit show, Yellowstone. Also, on the television side, Weaver heads the cast of Bloom, a sci-fi series for Australian streaming platform Stan and produced by Sony Pictures Television’s Playmaker. Weaver recently starred in Epix’s noir drama series, Perpetual Grace, LTD opposite Ben Kingsley, as well as the raucous television comedy Blunt Talk opposite Sir Patrick Stewart.

