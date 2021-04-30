ITV Drops Final Episode Of Noel Clarke Drama ‘Viewpoint’ After Bombshell Misconduct Claims

ITV has decided to drop the final episode of Viewpoint after The Guardian published bombshell allegations about the show’s leading man, Noel Clarke. The final episode in the five-part series was due to broadcast on Friday night.

An ITV spokesperson said: “ITV has a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation and robust procedures in place to investigate and deal with any complaints. We strongly believe that everyone deserves to work in a supportive and safe environment.

“In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV has decided it is no longer appropriate to broadcast the final episode of the drama Viewpoint on ITV main channel this evening.

“We are mindful that some of our viewers have already invested four hours of their time over the past four nights in following this thriller which was due to conclude this evening, and they have yet to see the final episode. As such we plan to make it available on ITV Hub tonight for a limited time for any viewers who wish to seek it out, and watch its conclusion.” ITV will keep Viewpoint on its streamer until Sunday.

ITV’s decision follows Sky suspending work with Clarke, who stars in the Comcast-owned broadcaster’s hit series Bulletproof, which was preparing for a fourth season.

Deadline understands that Viewpoint producer, Banijay-owned Tiger Aspect, was not made aware of any allegations of misconduct during Clarke’s time recording the surveillance series.

It’s not just ITV that has been doing head-scratching over Viewpoint today. Deadline hears that there are concerns over at Banijay Rights that the allegations will damage international sales. The series was one of its hot picks at MipTV.

The Guardian published a thunderbolt of a story on Thursday night about Clarke, in which 20 women leveled allegations of misconduct against the Bulletproof and Adulthood actor. The deeply reported investigation features various accusations — some from women on the record — about sexual harassment, unwanted touching, taking and sharing sexually explicit pictures and videos, and bullying.

Clarke emphatically denies the allegations. He told The Guardian: “If anyone who has worked with me has ever felt uncomfortable or disrespected, I sincerely apologise. I vehemently deny any sexual misconduct or wrongdoing and intend to defend myself against these false allegations.”

Viewpoint features Clarke as surveillance detective, DC Martin King, who sets up an observation post in the home of single mum and secret voyeur, Zoe Sterling, played by Alexandra Roach (Black Mirror).

Sterling’s windows command a panoramic view of Westbury Square, Manchester, and provides a direct sightline into the home of beloved missing school teacher, Gemma Hillman (Amy Wren).

In addition to ITV dropping Viewpoint, Clarke has been removed from a new writer scheme run by ITV and The Salisbury Poisonings producer Dancing Ledge Productions.

A spokeswoman said: “ITV and Dancing Ledge Productions have a zero tolerance policy to bullying, harassment and victimisation. In light of the very serious nature of the allegations against Noel Clarke raised by 20 women in the Guardian’s report, ITV and Dancing Ledge have decided it is no longer appropriate for him to be a mentor in the ITV Writer Mentorship Scheme run by Dancing Ledge Productions. A new mentor will be found for the mentee he had been paired with.”