ITV Lures ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ Duo Craig Revel Horwood & Bruno Tonioli For Travel Show

EXCLUSIVE: Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli, the two longest-standing judges on BBC cultural phenomenon Strictly Come Dancing, have signed up to host a travel show for ITV.

Deadline hears that the dancing duo will take in the delights of the UK during the show, which is currently titled Craig And Bruno’s Great British Adventure. RDF, the Banijay-owned production company behind Tipping Point and The Crystal Maze, is producing.

Craig And Bruno’s Great British Adventure marks Horwood and Tonioli’s first show for ITV having worked together on Strictly Come Dancing for 16 years. Tonioli is also known to U.S. audiences as a judge on the American version, Dancing With The Stars, which airs on ABC.

Their ITV show is the latest in a long line of celebrity travel series being filmed across the UK during the coronavirus pandemic. International travel restrictions and viewer appetite for escapism have seen stars take in British beauty spots during series such as ITV’s Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home.

ITV declined to comment.