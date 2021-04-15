Italia Ricci To Star In Netflix Sci-Fi Series ‘The Imperfects’ From Nomadic Pictures

Netflix has given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to sci-fi drama The Imperfects, starring Italia Ricci (Designated Survivor, Chasing Life), from The Order‘s Dennis Heaton, Shelley Eriksen and Nomadic Pictures.

Written by Heaton and Eriksen, in The Imperfects, after an experimental gene therapy turns them into monsters, three twenty-somethings band together to hunt down the scientist responsible and force him to make them human again.

Cast also includes Morgan Taylor Campbell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist), Rhianna Jagpal (To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before), Iñaki Godoy (Who Killed Sara?), Rhys Nicholson (RuPaul’s Drag Race Downunder), Celina Martin (Other Kingdom), and Kyra Zagorsky (The 100).

Ricci plays Dr. Sydney Burke, a brilliant scientist looking to fix her past mistakes, both professional and ethical, by allying with Abbi, Juan and Tilda to track down the scientist responsible for their grim fates.

Campbell portrays Tilda Weber, the driven lead singer of a punk band sees her dreams shatter after she develops super-hearing and a destructive vocal power, giving her abilities similar to a Banshee

Jagpal is Abbi Singh, an ambitious geneticist whose eagerness to please is tested when her overpowering pheromones give her a Succubus-like control over anyone around her.

Godoy is Juan Ruiz. The aspiring graphic novelist is more comfortable exploring weird fantasy worlds in his work then he is experiencing them first hand after transforming into a beast he identifies as a Chupacabra.

Nicholson is Dr. Alex Sarkov. Sarkov, a former child prodigy used to getting his own way, refuses to let anyone – or anything – interfere with his goal to rewrite the human genome and usher in the next stage of human evolution.

Martin is Hannah Moore. Another test subject of Sarkov and Burke’s experimental gene treatment, Hannah finds her allegiance torn between Abbi, Juan and Tilda and Finch.

Zagorsky plays Isabel Finch. Vengeance-minded Finch could be Abbi, Juan and Tilda’s most formidable foe: She has her own reasons for finding Sarkov, and if she finds him before they do, they’ll never be able to shed their monstrous identities.

Heaton and Eriksen executive produce with Chad Oakes and Michael Frislev for Nomadic Pictures, which serves as the studio.



Nomadic Pictures also is behind Netflix’s The Order, Wu Assassins and The I-Land.