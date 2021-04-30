‘It’ Duo Andy & Barbara Muschietti Team With Amblin & ‘The Big Sick’ Pair Kumail Nanjiani & Emily V. Gordon On ‘The Doubtful Guest’

Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s (It: Chapter Two) newly launched production company Double Dream has set up the feature pitch The Doubtful Guest with Amblin.

The project is being written by Oscar-nominated The Big Sick scribe Emily V. Gordon and has her husband and Big Sick actor/co-writer Kumail Nanjiani attached to star.

Based on Edward Gorey’s book of the same name, It remake filmmaker Andy Muschietti is attached to direct.

The Doubtful Guest, Gorey’s third book, is one of his most distinctive works. Originally published in 1957, the story revolves around a mysterious, mischievous creature whose unannounced and unwelcome arrival at a family’s home brings trouble and chaos.

Siblings Andy and Barbara Muschietti will produce alongside Dani Bernfeld. Oscar nominees and husband and wife team Gordon and Nanjiani will executive-produce.

Jeb Brody and John Buderwitz will oversee for Amblin. Eric D. Sherman and R. Andrew Boose, trustees of The Edward Gorey Charitable Trust, will also be executive producers.

Andy Muschietti directed, and Barbara Muschietti produced, the recent horror hits It and It Chapter Two, which between them made more than $1.1BN at the global box office.

Double Dream’s production slate includes The Flash, starring Ezra Miller, Attack On The Titan with Warner Bros and Heyday Films, and Electric State with Universal Pictures and AGBO’s Joe and Anthony Russo and Millie Bobby Brown attached to star.

Silicon Valley star Nanjiani will next be seen in Marvel film The Eternals and is in production on Obi-Wan Kenobi. He and wife Gordon are executive producers on the Apple TV+ series Little America. Up next, Gordon will write Netflix’s Ball And Chain, based on the ‘90s comic of the same name by Scott Lobdell. The feature film will star Emily Blunt and Dwayne Johnson.

Andy and Barbara Muschietti are repped by WME and Ziffren Brittenham. Nanjiani and Gordon are repped by UTA, Mosaic and Schreck Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP. Bernfeld is repped by Morris Yorn. The Edward Gorey Trust is repped by CAA and Pryor Cashman LLP.