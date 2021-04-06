Isaiah Mustafa, Gabriel Byrne & Thomas Jane To Star In Western Thriller ‘Murder At Emigrant Gulch’

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
EXCLUSIVE: It Chapter Two and Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments star Isaiah Mustafa, Golden Globe winner Gabriel Byrne (In Treatment) and three-time Golden Globe nominee Thomas Jane (Hung) are to lead western thriller Murder At Emigrant Gulch, we have learned.

Set in 1882, the film will follow a former slave (Mustafa) who arrives in Emigrant Gulch, Montana, a desolate former boomtown now on the decline, looking for a place to call home. On that same day, a local prospector discovers gold – and is murdered. The sheriff (Byrne) arrests the town newcomer. But as the mystery of the prospector’s murder deepens, and the town’s earnest preacher (Jane) questions the accused man’s guilt, a clash between faith and the law threatens to tear the town apart.

The movie is due to shoot in Montana in May, we hear.

Richard Gray (Robert The Bruce) will direct Eric Belgau’s script. Producers are Anjul Nigam for Brittany House Pictures, Richard Gray for Yellow Brick Films, Kelly Frazier for f8 Films, Robert Menzies for Zed Filmworks and Lisa Wolofsky

Exec producers are Courtney Lauren Penn and Thomas Jane for Renegade Entertainment, and Carter Boehm.

Mustafa is coming off box office smash It Chapter Two and Freeform series Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments. The Usual Suspects star Byrne recently starred in Amazon’s Euro crime-thriller series ZeroZeroZero. The Predator actor Jane recently starred in sci-fi series The Expanse and is in post-production on western The Last Son with Sam Worthington and Machine Gun Kelly.

Byrne is represented by Paradigm and The Agency. Jane is represented by Paradigm. Mustafa is represented by Paradigm, Megan Silverman Management, and Morris, Yorn, Barnes, Levine, Krintzman, Rubenstein, Kohner & Gellman.

