Isabella Pappas & Lucy Davis Lead Cast Of ‘Amy From Amarillo’ Super-Villains Comedy Pilot Ordered By Disney Channel

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Channel has greenlighted half-hour live-action comedy pilot Amy from Amarillo (working title). After a wide search, young actress Isabella Pappas (Finding Alice) has landed the title role. She is joined by Lucy Davis, coming off her role as Hilda Spellman in Netflix’s Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Also cast in the pilot are General Hospital veteran James Patrick Stuart, Bones alumna Patricia Belcher, Kayden Muller-Janssen, Malachi Barton and Reed Horstmann (The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia).

Written and executive produced by Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore, the project follows a family of super-villains who must go on into hiding in Amarillo, Texas when they fall afoul of the League of Villains and are about to be liquidated.

Davis plays Amy’s mom, Eva aka Spark, a feisty supervillain who shoots electrical current out of her hands. Production on pilot to start next month.

Pappas, who plays Charlotte in ITV’s Finding Alice, is repped by 42 and Goodman Genow. Davis, who also was seen in Wonder Woman, is repped by LINK Entertainment and attorney Jamie Feldman.