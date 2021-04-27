Chinaka Hodge Tapped As Head Writer Of ‘Ironheart’ Series, From Marvel & Disney+

Chinaka Hodge has been tapped as head writer of the Ironheart series, from Marvel and Disney+, Deadline can confirm.

Starring Dominique Thorne (Judas and the Black Messiah), the show centers on the teenage Riri Williams, a genius inventor, who creates the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man.

The character, created by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato, was first introduced into Marvel comics in 2016. Development on the Ironheart series was first announced in December, during Disney’s investor day presentation.

Hodge has previously written on Apple’s Amazing Stories reboot, along with TNT’s adaptation of Bong Joon Ho’s Snowpiercer. Also known for her work as a poet, writer and educator, she has thus far published two books of poetry (For Girls with Hips: Collected Poems and Writings and Dated Emcees) and two plays, titled Chasing Mehserle and Mirrors in Every Corner. Notably, she is also a founding member of hip hop ensemble The Getback, along with Snowpiercer‘s Daveed Diggs and Rafael Casal.

While WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have already made splashy premieres on Disney+, there are many more Marvel series in the pipeline at the streamer, including Loki, which debuts in June. Other Disney+/Marvel shows that will focus on women of color include Ms. Marvel, starring Iman Vellani, and the Tatiana Maslany-starring She-Hulk.

Hodge is represented by WME and Mosaic.