Inuka Bacote-Capiga Joins Joy Bryant & Samantha Taylor Pickett’s Hot Sauce As SVP Development & Production

EXCLUSIVE: Hot Sauce, the production company of actor Joy Bryant and writer/producer Samantha Taylor Pickett, has brought in producer Inuka Bacote-Capiga as SVP of Development and Production. Hot Sauce launched earlier this year with a multi-year first-look deal at Sony Pictures Television and with a mission to develop and produce universal stories from unique and original voices that span genre and culture.

Bacote-Capiga’s producing credits include the feature documentary Summer Of Soul, which won the Grand Jury Prize and Audience Award in the U.S. Documentary Competition at 2021 Sundance Film Festival. The doc was acquired by Searchlight Pictures and will debut on Hulu and in theaters in July.

She also produced the feature The 40-Year-Old Version, which garnered her an Independent Spirit Award nomination. And she co-executive produced the Daytime Emmy-winning LGBTQ series, Eastsiders. Additionally, she serves as an affiliate of The Blackhouse Foundation, a non- profit organization dedicated to expanding opportunities for diverse content creators.

“The opportunity to create with a brilliant, hardworking trusted friend is a gift. With Inuka, we form like Voltron, ready to tell stories that are fly and flavorful. We’re grateful to have her on the team,” said Bryant and Pickett.

Said Bacote-Capiga, “I am thrilled to be on this creative journey with these incredible women. Our shared intention is to create a home for dynamic storytellers, and I look forward to working with Joy, Samantha and Sony Pictures Television to bring this vision to life.”

Bacote-Capiga is repped by Sola Fasehun at The Distribution Collective and Amy Stein of Cowan, DeBaets, Abrahams & Sheppard.