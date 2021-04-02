California To Reopen Indoor Concerts, Sports Venues, Theaters On April 15

California on Friday issued new guidelines allowing for a resumption of attendance at indoor concerts, sporting events, theater performances and conferences on April 15, with varying restrictions on capacity based on counties’ placement in the economic-recovery tier system, and based on the number of attendees who have been tested and/or vaccinated.

Los Angeles County is currently in the Orange tier of the state’s reopening plan. To see what that means, take a look at the breakdown below and the charts at bottom. For information on the tier status of counties other than Los Angeles, see the map directly below.

Current color-coded tier status of CA counties via State of CA

“Today’s update to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy is a result of the progress we are making both in vaccinations and in controlling the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Mark Ghaly, Secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency. “By following public health guidelines such as wearing masks and getting vaccinated when eligible, we can resume additional activities as we take steps to reduce risk.”

Related Story California Allows Large Parties, Events, Receptions Starting April 15 Under New Covid Reopening Rules

“As we continue to expand vaccine distribution, California is poised for a safe and equitable recovery,” said Dee Dee Myers, the former Warner Bros exec and now senior advisor to Gov. Gavin Newsom and director of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development. “We will continue to work with businesses, arts organizations, community groups and others to open carefully, with health and safety top of mind, so that we never have to go backwards.”

In the Purple tier, indoor reopening for these activities are not allowed. In the Red, Orange and Yellow tiers these activities are allowed with capacity limits and modifications including physical distancing, advance ticket purchases, designated areas for eating and drinking, and attendance limited to in-state visitors.

The breakdown is as follows:

Venues with a capacity of up to 1,500 people: In the Red tier capacity is limited to 10% or 100 people, and capacity increases to 25% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In the Orange tier, capacity is limited to 15% or 200 people, and capacity increases to 35% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In the Yellow tier capacity in limited to 25% or 300 people, and capacity increases to 50% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.

Venues with a capacity of 1,501 and above: In the Red tier, testing or proof of vaccination is required, and capacity is limited to 20%. In the Orange tier, capacity is limited to 10% or 2,000 people, and capacity increases to 35% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. In the Yellow Tier, capacity is limited to 10% or 2,000 people, and capacity increases to 50% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination.