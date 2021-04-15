‘Indiana Jones 5’: Mads Mikkelsen Joins Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Sequel

EXCLUSIVE: Following the news Phoebe Waller-Bridge had landed the female lead in the next Indiana Jones movie, Lucasfilm has found Harrison Ford’s next co-star as Mads Mikkelsen is set to join the next installment. James Mangold is taking over directing reins from Steven Spielberg, who still is serving as a producer and is very much involved in various elements of the film. Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel will join Spielberg as producers. John Williams, who has worked on every score in the 40-year-old franchise including its iconic theme, also will return as composer.

The hope is to start production this summer, with Mangold meeting with other talent for other roles in preparation for production. Plot details are still vague on what new adventure awaits Jones, as are details behind who Mikkelsen will play. The film is set to bow on July 29, 2022.

The film marks another major franchise Mikkelsen is boarding after coming on to the Fantastic Beasts franchise. Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp as Grindewald, who parted ways with the part earlier this year following his recent legal troubles. Mikkelsen is also coming off some of the best reviews of his career in the Danish film Another Round, which recently earned a handful of Oscar nominations including best foreign film and best director. At the BAFTAs, where Mikkelsen was nominated for best actor, the film took home the award for best film not in English Language.

Next up for him is the Riders Of Justice. He is repped by UTA and Art Management.