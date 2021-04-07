Indian Talent Management Agency KWAN Rebrands As Collective Artist Network

KWAN, the largest talent agency in India, is relaunching itself as Collective Artist Network as it continues to push into new fields.

The long-established company, which had a four-year joint venture with CAA a few years back, has been growing into new areas over the last 12 months, particularly through Big Bang Social, its social influencer platform that is tapping into the digital boom. It also has a joint venture with Sony Music that has launched a new-age pop label, Big Bang Music, and is pushing further into content packaging for features and shows.

Vijay Subramaniam, Group CEO and Co-founder, said of the company’s evolution: “The Collective Artists Network is an apt articulation of what we are and what we relentlessly want to be. For the last few years my partners and I at KWAN have successfully strived to build a community of creative professionals across the country and beyond and while doing that we have also built India’s largest company in our space.

“With a keen eye on the future and strong organisational capacity we have set our sights on higher goals with an even greater ambition to power numerous dreams,” Subramaniam added. “With my restructured leadership and my team at The Collective Artists Network we want to create the most robust mechanism of enabling and empowering the creative talent of this country. We pledge to deliver.”