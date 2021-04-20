Inaugural Cinema Week Event To Launch Nationwide In June, In Support Of Exhibition Industry & Moviegoing Culture

In June, a six-day event known as Cinema Week will launch across the U.S.

Developed and executed by FILMFROG Marketing LLC and Cinema Week LLC, as a means of celebrating the culture of moviegoing—and supporting the hard-hit exhibition industry—Cinema Week will showcase exclusive in-theater content and activations, as well as giveaways and special guests, in hopes of reenergizing audiences around the theatrical experience.

The first edition of the event will be hosted by more than 28,000 screens nationwide, between the 22nd and 27th of June. Participating chains on the independent, regional and national cinema circuits include AMC Theatres, B&B Theatres, CineLux, Cinemark, Cinergy, Classic Cinemas, Fridley Theatres, Kerasotes Showplace, Landmark, Malco Theatres, Marcus, Maya, National Amusement Showcase, Regal, Showbiz, Showcase, Silverspot, Warehouse Cinemas, and more.

The event is made possible through the support of the Independent Cinema Alliance and the National Association of Theatre Owners, along with sponsorship from Atom Tickets, Boxoffice Pro, CES+, Cinionic, Coca-Cola, GDC, Hurst Digital, IdeaMan Studios, International Showtimes, Letterboxd, National CineMedia, Network Advisors, PaperAirplane, Savantis Solutions, Screenvision, Spotlight Cinema Networks, Torfoot Films, Variety and Vista Group.

“Movie theaters connect us. They are where stories are shared and discussed in a communal experience,” said Brandon Jones, Executive Chairman of the Founding Committee of Exhibitor and Studio Partners for Cinema Week. “Following such a challenging year, I’m humbled by the enthusiasm and support from our sponsors and partners who want to help us remind audiences that the magic happens when you go to the movies. There’s nostalgia there. It’s where we go for entertainment, and by launching Cinema Week, we want to preserve the culture of going to the movies.”

“Nothing compares to the truly awe-inspiring experience of seeing a film on the big screen with sight and sound technology that cannot be replicated at home,” noted Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Global Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, Cinemark. “Cinema Week was created in collaboration among exhibitors and our studio partners to celebrate the immersive, cinematic experience with moviegoers now that theatres are re-opening across the industry.”

“AMC is pleased to participate in Cinema Week and its celebration of going to the movies. Since our theatres started reopening last summer, millions of moviegoers have returned to AMC Theatres safely and enthusiastically,” said Stephen Colanero, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer, AMC Theatres. “In doing so, they rediscovered the unmatched joy and exhilaration of the big screen experience. We look forward to tens of millions more experiencing the magic of a theatrical cinematic experience in the weeks and months to come.“

“The Independent Cinema Alliance (ICA) is excited to support Cinema Week and the magic of the big screen,” said Rich Daughtridge, Board Member and Marketing Committee Chair, Independent Cinemas Alliance. “Representing more than 5,000 screens, the ICA and our members will do our part to lean into the marketing and advertising initiatives and help move this inaugural event forward. We see this is an opportunity to celebrate moviegoing and to strengthen communities where our members operate their venues.”

“With flat screen TVs in most every home, you can now stay home and ‘watch’ movies,” added Jimmy Tashie, Co-Chairman, Malco Theatres. “Seeing a major action movie at home is not the same as viewing one in a true ‘state of the art’ theatre. Modern cinemas offer viewers a ‘cinematic experience’, the kind that immerses the viewer in a high-tech sight and sound journey that can only be experienced in a modern cinema with large screens and multi-track surround sound channels. Filmmakers know the difference and most prefer their art to be enjoyed by audiences in communal settings where the ‘experience’ is shared by all in attendance. You can watch it or experience it, the choice is yours.”

During Cinema Week, moviegoers will purchase tickets as usual, and when they arrive at their local, participating theater, each experience will be unique. Activities will vary from one location to another. Details breaking down activities occurring at specific locations will soon be announced.

Check out a sizzle reel for Cinema Week above.