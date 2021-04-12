‘In Treatment’: HBO’s Uzo Aduba Therapy Drama Gets Season 4 Premiere Date, Teaser

Uzo Aduba’s Dr. Brooke Taylor has opened up shop, dealing with a trio of patients amid a global pandemic in the fourth season of HBO’s In Treatment.

The HBO therapy drama will return for season 4 on Sunday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT. In Treatment, which ended a three-season run in 2010, returns with Anthony Ramos, John Benjamin Hickey and Quintessa Swindell as Dr. Taylor’s newest patients. Also joining for season four are Liza Colón-Zayas and Joel Kinnaman.

Set in present-day Los Angeles, the 24-episode season will take on the global pandemic and recent major social and cultural shifts as Aduba’s Dr. Taylor deals with her own personal issues beyond the office.

HBO will air back-to-back half-hour episodes each Sunday and Monday night.

Rodrigo Garcia created the original series, which featured Gabriel Bryne and Dianne Wiest and ran from 2008 to 2010. In Treatment, which debuted on HBO in 2008, took home two Primetime Emmys in 2008 for outstanding supporting actress in a drama series and outstanding guest actor in a drama series. Byrne took home the best actor in a television drama seres Golden Globe in 2009.

In Treatment is produced by HBO Entertainment; executive producers Jennifer Schuur, Joshua Allen, Stephen Levinson, Mark Wahlberg, Melissa Bernstein, and Hagai Levi; Joanne Toll and Noa Tishby serve as co-executive producers. IN TREATMENT is produced in association with Leverage, Closest to the Hole Productions and Sheleg and based on the Israeli series, “Be‘Tipul,” created by Hagai Levi with Ori Sivan & Nir Bergman.

Watch the teaser above.