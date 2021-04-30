‘In The Heights’ To Get Special Screening At Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival Ahead Of Tribeca Bow

The Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival said Friday that it will host a special preview screening of Warner Bros’ In the Heights on June 4 at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. It will come ahead of the world premiere of the Jon M Chu-directed adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tony-winning musical five days later to open the Tribeca Film Festival.

It’s a coup for the L.A.-based fest, which is run by the Edward James Olmos-founded Latino Film Institute. The preview is taking take one week before In the Heights premieres June 11 in theaters and on HBO Max.

The news comes as LALIFF and Tribeca said they are partnering as a celebration of their 20th anniversaries this year.

“We cannot wait to share this incredible film with our audience as part of this year’s festival,” Olmos said in the release announcing the news. “In the Heights celebrates the Latino culture and allows us to continue to support our mission of providing a platform of stories that are told by us and for us. We are equally excited to partner with such a renowned film festival like Tribeca and we know that this will be a partnership that will flourish over the years.”

Said Miranda: “In the Heights is a story about a community. For 20 years, the Los Angeles Latino International Film Festival and Edward James Olmos have been uplifting and providing a platform for Latino artists to share their own stories. It is with tremendous admiration and gratitude for those who have come before us that I am honored and humbled to have In the Heights screen for the LALIFF community.”

The movie is set in the Upper Manhattan neighborhood of Washington Heights and centers on a bodega owner named Usnavi (Anthony Ramos), who dreams about a better life. Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Olga Merediz, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Gregory Diaz IV, Stephanie Biatriz, Dascha Polanco Marc Anthony and Jimmy Smits also star. Chu directed from a screenplay by Quiara Alegría Hudes.

At Tribeca, which unveiled its world premiere plans earlier this month, In the Heights will screen outside at various sites simultaneously, and indoors at the United Palace, the restored 1930 venue in Washington Heights, which is also Miranda’s longtime home base. The New York-set fest runs June 9-20.

Said Tribeca co-founder Robert De Niro: “Congratulations to LALIFF on their 20th anniversary of extraordinary storytelling for Latino filmmakers, artists and visionaries everywhere. We celebrate this incredible partnership with a shared goal, to beautifully showcase diverse and under-represented voices through the power of film.”

LALIFF this year runs June 2-6.