IMDb TV Orders Greg Garcia Comedy Series ‘Sprung’ Starring Garret Dillahunt, Illeana Douglas & Phillip Garcia

EXCLUSIVE: IMDb TV, Amazon’s free ad-supported streaming service, has given a formal series green light to Sprung, a single-camera comedy from My Name Is Earl, Raising Hope and The Guest Book creator Greg Garcia, 3 Arts and Amazon Studios.

Sprung, centered on an unlikely group of formerly incarcerated people who band together to use their criminal expertise for good, stars Garret Dillahunt, Illeana Douglas and Philip Garcia.

This marks Dillahunt and Garcia’s third series together; Dillahunt, who also executive produces Sprung alongside Garcia, previously starred in Fox’s Raising Hope and TBS’ The Guest Book.

Sprung follows Jack (Dillahunt), a convicted criminal who is determined to change course and reclaim his lost years after serving more than two decades in prison. With no place to live post-release, and a global pandemic bringing the world to a virtual standstill, Jack moves in with his former cellmate Rooster (Phillip Garcia), Rooster’s mom Barb (Douglas), and Jack’s former prison girlfriend Gloria. Bound by their marred past and unusual living circumstances, they decide to start righting some of society’s wrongs, targeting those people selfishly taking advantage of others during the pandemic.

Related Story Peacock Orders Abe Forsythe Comedy Series 'Wolf Like Me' Starring Josh Gad & Isla Fisher

“I couldn’t be more excited to start working with this talented cast and I’m very grateful to 3 Arts, Amazon Studios and IMDb TV for helping me bring this idea to life,” said Garcia. “The support and creative partnership with the folks at IMDb TV has been amazing and working with Garret Dillahunt again is an absolute treat. With any luck we’ll create something entertaining that gives the audience a few laughs and makes their day a little brighter.”

Noah Centineo To Star In Netflix CIA Series From Alexi Hawley, Doug Liman & eOne

In conjunction with the pickup of Sprung, Garcia’s Emmy-winning NBC series My Name is Earl will join the IMDb TV library on May 1.

“I’m so proud of this show. Greg Garcia is one of the most talented people I know, and I feel so lucky to be working with him again,” said Dillahunt. “The world really needs a good laugh – and we’ve been working hard to that end.”

Garcia and Dillahunt executive produce Sprung with Michael Rotenberg and Jonathan Berry of 3 Arts. Tim Stack, Michael Pennie and Bobby Bowman are consulting producers, and Gina Gari is co-producer. Garcia will direct the pilot episode.

“Greg Garcia is exceptional at creating distinct and relatable characters that resonate with audiences,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming, IMDb TV. “We look forward to delivering customers this sharply comedic, socially relevant series that will navigate the current and post pandemic world through Garcia’s unique balance of heart, humanity and humor.”

Dillahunt recently wrapped a series regular role on Fear the Walking Dead. He is filming Where the Crawdads Sing, and has roles in the upcoming films Army of the Dead and Ambulance. He’s repped by APA and D2 Management.

Douglas was recently seen in Goliath and Shrill. She’s repped by LKE Co. and attorney Bill Sobel of Edelstein, Laird & Sobel.

Phillip Garcia had notable guest starring roles in Criminal Minds, S.W.A.T. and Station 19. He’s repped by GVA Talent Agency.

IMDb TV’s slate includes two recently launched docuseries Moment of Truth and Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers. Coming up are Leverage: Redemption, a Bosch spinoff, the second season of Alex Rider and the Untitled Judge Judy Sheindlin Project.