Iggy Pop Joins Comedy ‘Blue Iguana’ With Joel David Moore & Bob Saget

EXCLUSIVE: In a fitting piece of nominative determinism, punk-rock icon Iggy Pop has joined the cast of dark comedy Blue Iguana, currently filming in the Cayman Islands.

The Stooges frontman, whose first band was called The Iguanas, which led to his nickname Iggy, is taking on the supporting role of Edward, the wealthy patriarch whose death kicks off a chain of unfortunate events for son Daniel whose plan to reconnect with his siblings hits a snag when he discovers they all want to kill him for his inheritance.

As we revealed last month, starring are Joel David Moore (Avatar), Bob Saget (Fuller House), Jason Jones (The Flight Attendant), Carly Chaikin (Mr. Robot) and Mary Lynn Rajskub (24).

Blue Iguana is directed by Canadian filmmaker Jeremy LaLonde (James vs. His Future Self) from a script by Matthew Dressel (The Pilot is Dead).

The movie will be the first under a multi-picture production deal between Canadian firm Productivity Media and U.S. outfit Darius Films, and the Cayman Islands Film Commission, the Cayman’s Ministry of International Trade, Investment, Aviation and Maritime Affairs and Dart Enterprises.

Rock icon Pop has previously appeared in a handful of movies by Jim Jarmusch, including cult hit Coffee And Cigarettes, Johnny Depp starrer Dead Man, the 2019 film The Dead Don’t Die, and Gimme Danger, the documentary about The Stooges that premiered at Cannes. Other film and TV appearances include Universal Pictures’ Cry-Baby also with Johnny Depp, a starring role in Toby Tobias’ Blood Orange, and Song To Song by Terrence Malick.

Productivity CEO William G. Santor and Darius President Nicholas Tabarrok said: “We are beyond ecstatic to have the legendary Iggy Pop join the cast of Blue Iguana. While purely coincidental to his casting, his name is derived from the word iguana so it couldn’t be more fitting that Iggy joins our already stellar cast. We can’t wait to work with him in the beautiful Cayman Islands.”

Alongside Tabarrok and Santor, Blue Iguana is produced by Leah Jaunzems and Jason Jallet. John Hills and Andrew Chang-Sang serve as executive producers. Mimi Steinbauer’s Radiant Films International is handling world sales.

Iggy Pop is repped by Henry McGroggan at Central European Organisation.