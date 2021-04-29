IFC Midnight Picks Up North American Rights To Welsh-Language Supernatural Revenge Horror Pic, ‘The Feast’

EXCLUSIVE: IFC Midnight is acquiring North American rights to The Feast, the first feature from BAFTA-winning TV director Lee Haven Jones.

The company plans to release the supernatural revenge horror pic this fall.

Rooted in the potent mythical fables of Wales, and filmed in the Welsh language, Jones’s debut feature unfolds over the course of a single night, as an affluent family gathers at their lavish home in the Welsh mountains for a dinner party, hosting a local businessman and neighboring farmer to broker a business deal to mine the surrounding countryside.

When a mysterious young woman arrives to be the family’s waitress for the evening, they find their beliefs and values challenged, as her quiet yet disturbing presence begins to unravel their lives – slowly, deliberately, and with the most terrifying of consequences. A slow burn meditation on history and tradition, greed and responsibility, identity and difference, The Feast is a contemporary morality tale that questions who is truly meant to inherit the earth, permeated with a mounting sense of dread that leads to a horrifying, blood-soaked conclusion.

Making its debut in the Midnighters section of the 2021 SXSW Film Festival, The Feast is written and produced by Roger Williams. Annes Elwy, Nia Roberts, Julian Lewis Jones, Sion Alun Davies, Steffan Cennydd, Rhodri Meilir and Lisa Palfrey star.

The film was produced through Ffilm Cymru Wales’ Cinematic scheme and funded by S4C, Ffilm Cymru Wales, BFI (using funds from the National Lottery) and Fields Park. Pic was produced in association with Melville Media Limited with support from Great Point Media.

IFC Midnight’s acquisition of The Feast was announced today by IFC Films President, Arianna Bocco.

“It’s hard to shake the sense of fear and apprehension that you feel while watching The Feast,” she said, “a terrifying and twisted fable that will keep you on the very edge of your seat until the shocking, Grand Guignol-worthy finale. We’re so excited to work with Lee on his feature debut and can’t wait to share The Feast with horror audiences everywhere.”

“I’m thrilled IFC Midnight will be serving up The Feast in the USA and Canada,” writer-producer Williams added. “I’m certain audiences across North America will be entertained and horrified in equal measure by our unique Welsh film which thanks to IFC Midnight will now find the widest audience possible.”

The acquisition deal was negotiated by Bocco and Director of Acquisitions Aijah Keith, with Bankside Films representing the filmmakers.