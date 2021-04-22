‘Ice Age’ Filmmaker Michael Thurmeier Signs With Range Media Partners

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-nominated animator and director Michael Thurmeier has inked with Range Media Partners.

Thurmeier began his career as an animator at Blue Sky Studios, working on special animation for the film Fight Club and the multi-award winning HBO series The Sopranos.

His work led to being named lead animator on Big Sky’s original animated feature Ice Age in 2002 which earned him an Annie Award for best character animation.

The pic spurred a global franchise across five movies earning over $3.2 billion with multiple short films, and two TV specials.

Thurmeier went on to serve as supervising animator on 2006’s Ice Age: The Meltdown, co-director on the 2009 global smash Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs and director on the blockbusters 2012’s Ice Age: Continental Drift and 2016’s Ice Age: Collision Course.

Thurmeier’s short film No Time for Nuts in 2006 was nominated for a 2007 Academy Award, and won the Annie for best animated short. He was also supervising animator on the 2005 animated feature Robots and the 2008 hit feature Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who!

Thurmeier currently has several animated projects in development.

Range partner Tanya Cohen said, “It has been a joy for us to watch Mike’s career soar during his tenure at BlueSky. We are thrilled and humbled to be working with such an exceptional visionary talent on his next chapter.”

Thurmeier is also represented by Nancy Newhouse Porter.