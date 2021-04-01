Ian Gomez Joins ‘Physical’; ‘A.P. Bio’ Casts Hayley Marie Norman

Cougar Town alum Ian Gomez is set for a recurring role on Apple TV+’s dramedy Physical opposite Rose Byrne and Rory Scovell, from Almost Family creator Annie Weisman, Dirty John showrunner Alexandra Cunningham and Tomorrow Studios. Written by Weisman, who also will serve as showrunner, Physical is set in a 1980s Southern California beach community. It follows Sheila (Byrne), a woman struggling in her life as a quietly tortured housewife who finds an unconventional path to power through an unlikely source: the world of aerobics. Gomez will play ‘Ernie,’ an early tech pioneer who hit the jackpot with one of his inventions, and now plays a big role in local politics. Gomez is best known for playing Courtney Cox’s lovable neighbor Andy Torres on six seasons of the ABC comedy series Cougar Town. His other recent credits include features The Ultimate Playlist of Noise for Hulu and Lionsgate comedy Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar, opposite Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo. He also recurred on the first season of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show. He’s repped by Brave Artists Management and APA.

Hayley Marie Norman (Top Five) is set for a recurring role on the fourth season of A.P. Bio on NBCU’s Peacock. Created by Mike O’Brien, A.P. Bio stars Glenn Howerton as disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar Jack Griffin who, after losing out on his dream job, is forced to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as a high school Advanced Placement biology teacher. As he comes crashing in to Whitlock High School, Jack makes it absolutely clear he will not be teaching any biology. Realizing he has a room full of honor roll students at his disposal, Jack decides instead to use the kids for his own benefit. Norman will play Shayla. Sweet, smart, and with a good sense of humor, she’s a new substitute teacher at Whitlock High. A graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, Norman was a house team performer and writer at The Upright Citizens Brigade. She had a breakout performance in Chris Rock’s Top Five and starred in and produced the semi-scripted hit online series Hello Cupid. Her past credits include recurring on Comedy Bang! Bang!, Alone Together, Adam Ruins Everything, among others. She’s also set for a guest role on the upcoming Netflix series, The Upshaws. Norman is repped by Haven Entertainment, Buchwald and Myman Greenspan.