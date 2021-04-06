You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

IAB Finalizes NewFronts Schedule, With NBCUniversal Joining Roster Of Online Presenters

Got A Tip? Tip Us

IAB Finalizes NewFronts Schedule, With NBCUniversal Joining Roster Of Online Presenters

Twitter's 2018 NewFronts presentation Twitter

The Interactive Advertising Bureau has finalized the schedule for the NewFronts, with NBCUniversal joining the roster of presenters.

As was the case last year, the NewFronts — in a departure from the series of splashy in-person pitches to ad buyers in venues across New York — will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pitches to ad buyers will be back in a familiar slot, though, from May 3 to 6. That’s a return to the traditional spring prelude to the biggest week of TV upfronts, which is also back in its longtime mid-May berth.

This year’s lineup of presenters doesn’t include longtime NewFronts mainstay Hulu (now subsumed into Disney’s pitches) but adds notable newcomers like Amazon and NBCUniversal. (The slot for NBCU is new since the roster of presenters was first confirmed last month.)

Each of the four days of presentations will feature several hours of programming, kicking off with a hosted welcome segment before the individual companies take the stage. The messaging is taking a more concentrated form than the traditional NewFronts, which typically start with breakfast and end late at night. YouTube, whose annual Brandcast tended to run more than two hours and feature an array of high-profile musical performances, is slated for a comparatively trim 40 minutes.

Here is the schedule, with all times Eastern:

IAB 2021 NewFronts May 3-6 Schedule

Mon, May 3

 

Tues, May 4

 

Wed, May 5

 

Thurs, May 6

 

NOON

The Morning Show

NOON

The Morning Show

NOON

The Morning Show

NOON

The Morning Show

12:20PM

Roku

12:15PM

YouTube

12:15PM

Snap Inc.

12:20PM

TikTok

1:00PM

Crackle Plus

12:55PM

Condé Nast

 

12:55PM

VICE Media Group

1:00PM

Meredith Corporation

1:35PM

Tubi

1:20PM

Channel Factory

1:20PM

Oracle Advertising

2:15PM

GSTV

2:15PM

Samsung Ads

1:30PM

Vevo

1:30PM

BBC News

2:25PM

OpenAP

2:40PM

FuboTV

1:55PM

A+E Networks (A&E, The History Channel, Lifetime)

2:15PM

BuzzFeed

2:50PM

Digitas

3:00PM

Vizio

2:20PM

Spectrum Reach

2:35PM

Estrella Media

3:15PM

Penske Media

3:45PM

Tru Optik, a TransUnion Company

2:55PM

Tegna

2:50PM

Ampersand

3:25PM

Ellen Digital

4PM

Amazon

3:10PM

Tremor Video

3:00PM

DoubleVerify

3:40PM

NBCUniversal

 

3:30PM

Verizon Media

3:15PM

Audacy

 

 

3:35PM

Twitter

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad