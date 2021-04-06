IAB Finalizes NewFronts Schedule, With NBCUniversal Joining Roster Of Online Presenters

The Interactive Advertising Bureau has finalized the schedule for the NewFronts, with NBCUniversal joining the roster of presenters.
As was the case last year, the NewFronts — in a departure from the series of splashy in-person pitches to ad buyers in venues across New York — will be virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pitches to ad buyers will be back in a familiar slot, though, from May 3 to 6. That’s a return to the traditional spring prelude to the biggest week of TV upfronts, which is also back in its longtime mid-May berth.
This year’s lineup of presenters doesn’t include longtime NewFronts mainstay Hulu (now subsumed into Disney’s pitches) but adds notable newcomers like Amazon and NBCUniversal. (The slot for NBCU is new since the roster of presenters was first confirmed last month.)
Each of the four days of presentations will feature several hours of programming, kicking off with a hosted welcome segment before the individual companies take the stage. The messaging is taking a more concentrated form than the traditional NewFronts, which typically start with breakfast and end late at night. YouTube, whose annual Brandcast tended to run more than two hours and feature an array of high-profile musical performances, is slated for a comparatively trim 40 minutes.
Here is the schedule, with all times Eastern:
|
IAB 2021 NewFronts May 3-6 Schedule
|
Mon, May 3
|
Tues, May 4
|
Wed, May 5
|
Thurs, May 6
|
NOON
The Morning Show
|
NOON
The Morning Show
|
NOON
The Morning Show
|
NOON
The Morning Show
|
12:20PM
Roku
|
12:15PM
YouTube
|
12:15PM
Snap Inc.
|
12:20PM
TikTok
|
1:00PM
Crackle Plus
|
12:55PM
Condé Nast
|
12:55PM
VICE Media Group
|
1:00PM
Meredith Corporation
|
1:35PM
Tubi
|
1:20PM
Channel Factory
|
1:20PM
Oracle Advertising
|
2:15PM
GSTV
|
2:15PM
Samsung Ads
|
1:30PM
Vevo
|
1:30PM
BBC News
|
2:25PM
OpenAP
|
2:40PM
FuboTV
|
1:55PM
A+E Networks (A&E, The History Channel, Lifetime)
|
2:15PM
BuzzFeed
|
2:50PM
Digitas
|
3:00PM
Vizio
|
2:20PM
Spectrum Reach
|
2:35PM
Estrella Media
|
3:15PM
Penske Media
|
3:45PM
Tru Optik, a TransUnion Company
|
2:55PM
Tegna
|
2:50PM
Ampersand
|
3:25PM
Ellen Digital
|
4PM
Amazon
|
3:10PM
Tremor Video
|
3:00PM
DoubleVerify
|
3:40PM
NBCUniversal
|
|
3:30PM
Verizon Media
|
3:15PM
Audacy
|
|
|
3:35PM
