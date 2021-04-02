You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Hunter Biden, In CBS News Interviews, Describes Family Intervention, Says Laptop “Could Be” His

CBS News

CBS News released some excerpts from Hunter Biden’s sit down with CBS Sunday Morning and CBS This Morning, in which President Joe Biden’s son talks about a family intervention in the lead up to the 2020 presidential campaign and addresses whether a laptop at the center of a pre-election New York Post series was actually his.

Hunter Biden’s memoir, Beautiful Things, is being published on Tuesday by Simon & Schuster, a division of ViacomCBS. In the book, Biden details his battle with addiction.

Tracy Smith interviewed Biden for CBS Sunday Morning, set to air on Sunday, and Anthony Mason talked to him for CBS This Morning, set to air on Monday.

In one excerpt, Smith asked Biden about a laptop that he is alleged to have left at a Delaware repair shop. Its contents contained emails that were at the center of the Post series, which focused on his business dealings in Ukraine and elsewhere.

When Smith asked Biden whether that laptop was his, he said, “I really don’t know.” She pressed him on whether it could have been his, and he said, “Of course certainly … There could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me. It could be that I was hacked. It could be that it was the– that it was Russian intelligence. It could be that it was stolen from me. Or that there was a laptop stolen from me.”

In the interview with Mason, Biden also described a family intervention that took place at his father’s home in Delaware in the run up to the 2020 presidential election.

Hunter Biden had stormed out of the house, but his father chased after him.

Biden said, “I tried to go to my car. And my girls literally blocked the door to my car. Said, ‘Dad, Dad, please. You can’t. No, no.’ This was the hardest part of the book to write. And he grabbed me in a hug. He grabbed me, gave a bear hug, and he said – and just cried and said, ‘I don’t know what to do. I don’t know what to do. Please –’”

Mason asked, “What did you think when you heard that?”

Biden answered, “I thought, ‘I need to figure out a way to tell him that I’m going to do something so that I can go take another hit.’ It’s the only thing I could think. Literally. That’s how powerful. I don’t know of a force more powerful than my family’s love. Except addiction.”

According to CBS News, Biden also addressed the Justice Department investigation into his finances. In December, he said that he had been contacted by the DOJ about a tax investigation. He said at the time that he was “confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors.”

