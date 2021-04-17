Hulu Ups Key Execs Reagan Feeney & Brian Henderson To SVP Roles

Hulu has elevated key programming executives Reagan Feeney and Brian Henderson to SVP roles.

Feeney has been promoted to SVP, Live TV Content Programming and Partnerships and Henderson to SVP, SVOD Content Programming and Partnerships. Both report into Hulu President, Kelly Campbell.

Henderson’s team will partner with The Walt Disney Company content engines including Disney Television Studios (Hulu Originals, ABC Signature, and 20th Television), ABC News, FX Productions, 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures to advise on content priorities and bring consumers the industry-leading content they want most. He also is charged with acquiring top titles from third-party partners to round out the Hulu library and scheduling content launches for the service.

As the Hulu + Live TV business continues to grow, Feeney and her team will set the vision and strategic direction for live TV distribution, including managing partnerships with national channels, regional sports networks and local broadcast.

Additionally, Feeney’s team will drive oversight for Hulu’s premium add-on business operations including the recently added ESPN+ on Hulu and lead the charge as Hulu works to provide more live content experiences to its SVOD subscriber base.