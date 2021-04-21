Hugh Jackman Says Broadway’s ‘The Music Man’ Is Rebuilding In Wake Of Scott Rudin Step Back

Hugh Jackman, star of the upcoming Broadway revival of The Music Man produced by Scott Rudin, said today that the company is “rebuilding the Music Man team” in the wake of Rudin’s decision to step back from active leadership participation.

The statement, released through a spokesperson, is the first from Jackman since allegations of Rudin’s mistreatment of staffers were outlined in a recent Hollywood Reporter story and a subsequent outcry from the Broadway community. Jackman’s co-star, Sutton Foster, addressed the controversy last weekend.

Today, Jackman said in the statement, “I want to say how much I respect and applaud the people that have spoken up about their experience working with Scott Rudin. It takes an enormous amount of courage and strength to stand up and state your truth. This has started a conversation that is long overdue, not just on Broadway, and the entertainment industry, but across all workforce. The most important voice we needed to hear from was Scott Rudin, he has now spoken up and stepped away from the Music Man. I hope and pray this is a journey of healing for all the victims and the community. We are currently rebuilding the Music Man team and are aspiring to create an environment that is not only safe, but ensures that everyone is seen, heard and valued. This is something that is and has always been very important to me.”

The $17 million Music Man revival currently is set to begin previews at Broadway’s Winter Garden Theatre in December, with an official opening on Feb. 10, 2022. Earlier opening dates had been canceled due to the Covid pandemic shutdown.

Last weekend, Foster said in an Instagram Live video that Rudin’s decision to back away from participation in the revival was “the only positive outcome.”