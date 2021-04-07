Jorge Lendeborg Jr And Tosin Cole To Star In ‘House Party’ Reboot From New Line And Springhill Company

EXCLUSIVE: Rising stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr. and Tosin Cole are in negotiations to lead New Line’s reimagining of the 1990 cult comedy House Party, produced by The SpringHill Company. Award-winning music video director Calmatic will be directing in his feature debut.

Springhill Company’s LeBron James and Maverick Carter will produce. Reginald Hudlin and Warrington Hudlin will exec produce along with Spencer Beighley and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill. Emmy-nominated Atlanta writing duo Stephen Glover and Jamal Olori wrote the script. New Line executives Richard Brener, Josh Mack and Victoria Palmeri and overseeing for the studio.

The beloved classic House Party follows a high schooler (Christopher “Kid” Reid) sneaking out to his buddy (Christopher “Play” Martin) house party in what turns into a wild night full of antics, music and plenty fo fun. The filmwas a surprise box office hit for New Line in 1990 and is credited with helping catapult hip-hop into the mainstream. The film launched the career of writer/director Reginald Hudlin as well as many young actors including Reid, Christopher “Play” Martin, Tisha Martin-Campbell, Martin Lawrence, A.J. Johnson, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell and Full Force (Paul Anthony, Bowlegged Lou and B-Fine).

The film has a high priority for Springhill Company as the original was a movie James and Carter grew up loving and still holds a special place in their hearts. Not only are James and Carter huge fans but are so many people who have discovered it over the years and New Line sees this as something that has franchise potential just like the original.

Like the original film, New Line and Springhill were looking to find rising stars to put front and center and went through tons of auditions before landing on Lendeborg Jr. and Cole. Execs will now look to find their female counterparts and insiders say expect plenty of fun surprises on the cameo front as well.

Lendeborg Jr. is known for his memorable turns in blockbusters Bumblebee, Spider-Man: Homecoming and Spider-Man: Far From Home. He is currently featured in Eddie Huang’s Boogie for Focus Features and the Amazon feature Bliss opposite Luke Wilson and Salma Hayek. Lendeborg Jr. will next be seen starring in the Netflix film Night Teeth for director Adam Randall and produced by 42 Films.

Cole is currently shooting a lead role on the AMC/BBC limited series 61st Street, produced by Michael B. Jordan and written by Peter Moffat. Upcoming is the feature adaptation of the debbie tucker green play, Ear For Eye, which premiered at the Royal Court in London in 2018 in which Tosin also starred. Other credits include Star Wars: The Force Awakens and the acclaimed series Doctor Who.

While the film was able to show off Reid and Martin’s comedy chops, the film also well known for its impact in the hip-hop world and its iconic dance off scene is still as fun today as it was when hit screens in 1990.