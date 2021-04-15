‘House Of The Dragon’: Fabien Frankel Joins Cast Of ‘Game Of Thrones’ Prequel Series In Major Role

HBO’s House of the Dragon has added Fabien Frankel to the cast in a major role.

He will join previously announced cast members Rhys Ifans, Steve Toussaint, Eve Best and Sonoya Mizuno for the Game Of Thrones prequel series from George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. The series will also feature Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith and Emma D’Arcy.

Based on Martin’s Fire & Blood, House of the Dragon is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Deadline previously heard that the series has five lead characters: King Viserys Targaryen (Considine), Alicent Hightower (Cooke), Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (D’Arcy), Prince Daemon Targaryen (Smith) and Lord Corlys Velaryon (Toussaint), known as the Sea Snake, who becomes Hand to Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen during the Dance of the Dragons.

Frankel will take on Ser Criston Cole. Of Dornish descent, he is the common-born son of the steward to the Lord of Blackhaven. Cole has no claim to land or titles; all he has to his name is his honor and his preternatural skill with a sword.

House of the Dragon was co-created by Martin and Condal. The pilot script that landed the series order was written by Condal. He serves as co-showrunner alongside GoT veteran Miguel Sapochnik, who will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Martin, Condal and Sapochnik executive produce alongside writer Sara Lee Hess, Vince Gerardis and Ron Schmidt. Greg Yaitanes co-executive produces. Yaitanes, Clare Kilner and Geeta V. Patel round out the 10-episode series’ directing team.

Frankel previously appeared alongside Game of Thrones star Emilia Clark in Paul Feig’s Last Christmas. He has also acted in NYPD Blue and recurred in BBC/Netflix’s The Serpent. He is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, WME and Curtis Brown.