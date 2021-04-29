Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Toni Collette To Play Kathleen Peterson In ‘The Staircase’ Limited Series For HBO Max

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

David Cronenberg Sets Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux & Kristen Stewart For 'Crimes Of The Future'; Neon, Serendipity Point Set Summer Start In Greece
Read the full story

‘Hot Pink’: David Arquette Joins Cast Of Amazon Studios’ YA Pilot

David Arquette
Allan Amato

EXCLUSIVE: David Arquette has been cast in Amazon Studios’ coming-of-age pilot Hot Pinkcreated by Elisabeth Holm.

The You Cannot Kill David Arquette subject joins in a recurring role, alongside lead Sarah Michelle Gellar and series regulars Nina Bloomgarden, David Iacono, Mimi Davila, Dana Donnelly and Myra Molloy. No character details have been revealed.

Hot Pink, from Amazon Studios in association with Annapurna Pictures, is loosely inspired by Elana K. Arnold’s National Book Award finalist What Girls Are Made Of. Series creator Holm is executive producing with director Desiree Akhavan and executive producers Rebecca Green and Sue Naegle and Ali Krug for Annapurna.

Arnold’s 2017 novel What Girls Are Made Of is described as exploring “the real, knotted, messy, thriving heartbeat of young womanhood” through the eyes of a 16-year-old girl.

If ordered to series, Hot Pink would join Amazon Studios’ growing YA series slate, which includes The Wilds and the upcoming show, Panic.

In addition to the 2020 documentary following his foray into professional wrestling, Arquette recently appeared in the Sundance film Mope opposite Nathan Stewart-Jarrett and Kelly Sry. He recently wrapped production on Miseducation of Bindu and Mobtown.

He will return to the Scream franchise to reprise his role as Dewey Riley for the Spyglass Media Group Reboot. Arquette’s additional credits include The Grey Zone, Stealing Sinatra, Never Been Kissed, Buffy The Vampire Slayer and Dream With The Fishes.

Arquette is repped by Aaron Brown at Avalon Management and Stephen Breimer at Brecheen Feldman Breimer Silver Thompson.

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

Must Read Stories

ad