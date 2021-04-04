Hot-Headed Man Arrested At Disney Resort In Florida After Refusing Temperature Check, Says He Spent 15 Grand

A man from Louisiana was arrested at Disney Springs this morning after refusing a routine temperature check. The park-goer allegedly explained to authorities he could not be told to leave because he had spent $15,000.

According to a police report by the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, Kelly Sills somehow circumvented the February medical screening and declined Disney employees’ requests to have his temperature checked.

Sills still refused to cooperate when police arrived on scene.

The Baton Rouge native pleaded with officers he had spent loads of money – $15,000 – to go vacationing, after his presence was deemed trespassing.

The confrontation purportedly started when Sills argued with a security manager before being told that “he was no longer welcome.” The manager and officers approached the Louisianian outside the Boathouse restaurant, according to the police report.

In body cam footage, there was a woman bargaining with police to not arrest the man. Police had little sympathy for the man and said that he was not listening. “All he had to do was get a temperature check,” replied an officer.

At another point in the footage, Sills also tried explaining he was a Disney stockholder. His financial standings didn’t seem to sway the emotions of any authorities.

Sills pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor trespassing charges, according to court reports. His attorney declined to comment on the case.