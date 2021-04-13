‘Home Economics’ Posts Strongest Retention For New Comedy Series Premiere This Season In Live+3

After three days of playback, the April 7 series debut of ABC’s new comedy series Home Economics rose to a 0.8 adults 18-49 rating and 4.1 million total viewers (from 0.5 rating and 3 million viewers in Live+Same Day.) That is even in the demo and up 3% in viewers from the show’s lead-in, veteran The Goldbergs (0.6 in 18-49, 4.0 million in L+3). It marked the best lead-in retention in adults 18-49 (100%) for any new comedy premiere on any network so far this season and the only new comedy to build over its lead-in in total viewers.

The April 7 The Goldbergs, the final episode featuring George Segal, was up by 5% in total viewers and up by a tenth (14%) in 18-49 from the previous week.

Headlined by Topher Grace, Home Economics takes a look at the heartwarming yet super-uncomfortable and sometimes frustrating relationship among three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent, one middle-class and one barely holding on. Lionsgate TV and ABC Signature produce.