Hollywood Street Protest For Daunte Wright Draws Heavy Police Presence

A protest against the death of Minnesota man Daunte Wright in a confrontation with police spilled into Hollywood Thursday night, as several hundred people marched and held a vigil at Sunset and Vine.

Police were out in force to monitor the event, which saw protesters take over the street in a march that started in mid-evening. The marchers chanted Wright’s name and Black Lives Matter.

The street protest follows another earlier this month in Hollywood regarding the death of Louisville, Kentucky resident Breonna Taylor. That protest resulted in a more aggressive police response.

The Thursday night protest in Hollywood was one of many nationwide this week, as Wright’s death and the trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis for his role in the death of George Floyd has heightened tensions.

