Historian Jon Meacham Launches Podcast Studio With Cadence13, Sets Initial Slate

EXCLUSIVE: Jon Meacham, the Pultizer Prize-winning historian, is expanding his relationship with Cadence13 with the launch of his own podcast studio.

Meacham has launched Shining City Audio to produce a slate of audio documentaries and series centered around history with the originals arm of the Audacy-owned company.

It comes on the back of Meacham’s shows, including It Was Said and Hope, Through History.

The co-venture has also set its initial slate of shows, which features two new series written and narrated by Meacham including Fate of Fact, a limited-run series launching on April 28. The show examines the question of how and why so many conservative Americans have become prone to disinformation and anti-democratic narratives. Meacham is also launching a daily podcast focused on this day in history.

The slate will also include History is Us, a documentary podcast franchise written and narrated by author Dr. Eddie S. Glaude Jr., the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor and chair of the Department of African American Studies at Princeton University.

The series will explore how American history, so indelibly shaped by race, haunts us, and how our past failures, and refusals to admit them, continue to shape the way we live our lives today. Topics Glaude will explore in season one include: Reconstruction, the impact of the election of the first Black President Barack Obama, Black Lives Matter, and more.

Elsewhere, legendary NBA coach Doc Rivers will narrate a sports-focused version of the It Was Said franchise, written by Meacham, highlighting some of the most important and timeless speeches in sports history.

Meacham and Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13, will lead and serve as Executive Producers for the new studio.

“I’m honored to be part of the Cadence13 team,” said Meacham. “Our mission is straightforward: To use this amazing genre of storytelling to try to shed light in a public arena where it’s easier—and more common—to generate heat. The issues are so important—race, power, wealth, truth itself. Here’s hoping we can be a place where listeners will find perspectives they might not have expected—points of view and angles of vision that will help in the work of being engaged and, ideally, enlightened citizens at a difficult hour in the life of the nation.”

“Jon has been an incredible partner within the Cadence13 family, and the work that we’ve already created together is something that we’re very proud of,” added Chris Corcoran. “We’re honored to be able to deepen our relationship with Jon and create this amazing new imprint together with the continued objective of connecting listeners with history. Having Dr. Eddie Glaude and Coach Doc Rivers join us for this new imprint is beyond special, and we can’t wait to all get to work on building something historic together.”