HGTV’s ‘Love It Or List It’, Two Freshman Series Get Order For More Episodes

HGTV has ordered additional episodes of three of its popular series, long-running Love It or List it and freshmen Vacation House Rules and Selling the Big Easy, for premiere later this year. The re-up includes 18 new hour-long episodes of Love It or List It, starring designer Hilary Farr and real estate expert David Visentin; a 13 hour-long episode sophomore season for Vacation House Rules, starring contractor and real estate expert Scott McGillivray; and 12 half-hours of Selling the Big Easy, starring New Orleans native and residential real estate expert Brittany Picolo-Ramos.

“Millions of viewers tune in to HGTV to watch their favorite experts help families create or find their dream home,” said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. “Hilary Farr, David Visentin, Scott McGillivray and Brittany Picolo-Ramos are quintessential examples of the real estate, renovation and design personalities that keep viewers engaged and inspired. This latest show order is one of many that will ensure more fresh content on HGTV in 2021.”

Each episode of Love It or List It, starring Farr and Visentin, culminates with families answering the series’ anticipated question: are you going to love it or list it? The duo tap into their respective expertise as they help homeowners make the difficult decision—love their existing home after Hilary renovates to accommodate their lengthy wish list or purchase a new house that David finds to better fit the needs of the family.

In Vacation House Rules, McGillivray relies on his years of smart real estate and renovation experience to teach families how to take their vacation property and unlock its full rental potential. With his guidance, even the most neglected and unlivable properties will be transformed into unique, gorgeous—and profitable—vacation homes for visitors to enjoy.

Selling the Big Easy follows Picolo-Ramos and her full-service agency as they help families find the house of their dreams by showing them high-end homes with the right amount of history and charm. She also helps clients’ stage and sell their homes for top dollar in New Orleans’ vibrant real estate market. Picolo-Ramos guides clients through the buying and selling process while touting amenities that the Crescent City has to offer.