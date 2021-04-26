H.E.R. Thanks Dad For “All Those Days Of Sly And The Family Stone And Marvin Gaye” In Best Song Oscar Win Acceptance Speech

“Fight for You” is taking home Oscar’s best original song at the 93rd ceremony from the Warner Bros. movie Judas and the Black Messiah.

H.E.R. preformed the song during the Pre-show, behind a drum kit before she took center stage to perform. She was ultimately backed by a band including brass, guitars, back-up vocals which in sum created a ’60s vibe. The whole set was intercut with quotes from Black Panthers Chicago chairman Fred Hampton whose image was splashed on the floor. Judas and the Black Messiah is up for five Oscars including Best Picture. The pic has already won Best Supporting actor tonight for Daniel Kaluuya’s turn as Hampton. “Fight for You” had music by H.E.R. and Dernst Emile II and lyrics by H.E.R. and Tiara Thomas.

H.E.R. adds an Oscar to her trophy case of two Grammys which she won in 2019 for Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album. In 2020, In, H.E.R. was nominated for five awards at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for I Used to Know Her and Song of the Year for “Hard Place”.

H.E.R. exclaimed “all those days of Sly and the Family Stone and Marvin Gaye, thank you, Dad, it really paid off.”

“Musicians and filmmakers, I believe we have the opportunity to tell the truth and write the history the way it was,” she added, “Knowledge is power, music is power and as long as I’m standing, I’m going to fight for us.”

Backstage, H.E.R. was asked what the win meant to her in the wake of the George Floyd murder verdict.

“I couldn’t think of better timing to win something like this. I’m happy to be at the Oscars, it’s an important film that educating people, I feel connected to my roots,” said the Vallejo, CA native.

“The education that it gave me and the history that it gave me, nothing compares to that,” said H.E.R. working on the Shaka King-directed movie. “I feel like this is for the people. As long as I’m standing, I’m going to fight for you. I’ve been given this platform to speak my own truth and my history and what’s happening today. What we write is the reflection of what we feel.”

Watch H.E.R.’s acceptance speech above. Her appearance backstage can be found below.