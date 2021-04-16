Helen McCrory Dies: ‘Peaky Blinders’ & ‘Harry Potter’ Actress Was 52

Helen McCrory, the award-winning Peaky Blinders actress, has died at the age of 52.

McCrory’s husband, the Billions actor Damian Lewis, announced her death on Twitter. He said she died peacefully at home after a “heroic battle” with cancer.

“She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we love her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you,” added Lewis. Below is his statement in full:

McCrory was a hugely accomplished and in-demand performer, with stellar credits across stage and screen. She is perhaps best known for playing Aunt Polly in BBC drama Peaky Blinders, keeping an unruly brood of Brummy gangsters in check with her sharp intellect and worldly experience.

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray All our love and thoughts are with Helen’s family. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/HBEg4Hz2Up — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) April 16, 2021

The British actress most recently appeared in BBC/HBO series His Dark Materials, in which she voiced Lord Asriel’s (James McAvoy) dæmon Stelmaria, and political drama Roadkill alongside Hugh Laurie. She played Prime Minister Dawn Ellison in the latter, which was made for the BBC and PBS.

She featured as formidable QC Sonia Woodley in ITV/AMC limited series Quiz last year, while her talents also took her to other notable TV series, including MotherFatherSon, Fearless, and Penny Dreadful. Over in film, she appeared as Narcissa Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, as well as featuring in Skyfall, Hugo, and The Queen, in which she played Tony Blair’s wife Cherie Blair.

McCrory won a BAFTA Cymru Award for 1995’s Streetlife, as well as a Broadcasting Press Guild prize in 2001 for North Square. Her work in Penny Dreadful earned her a Critics Choice Television Awards nomination.

McCrory was born in 1968 in London, where she studied acting at the Drama Centre. She started acting in 1990 on stage, where she had a distinguished, award-winning career, earning plaudits for roles in plays including The Deep Blue Sea and Medea.

McCrory married Lewis in 2007 and they had a daughter together. They met in 2003 and McCrory reflected on their relationship on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs last year. “We hit it off pretty quickly and we had a bumpy courtship — I think we’ll leave it at that. We are completely different as people but we’re very similar in our values… I don’t want to say too many nice things because he’s going to be roaring with laughter at the radio and tease me!” she said.

The pair spoke to Deadline last year about their high-profile mission to feed frontline health care workers in the UK during the height of the coronavirus crisis. She also appeared on British television just six weeks ago to talk about her work for charity Prince’s Trust. Asked why she had a croaky voice by Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway, she wittily retorted: “I’ve got children — and no makeup artist and no hairdresser.”

Looking back on her accomplishments on Desert Island Discs, she said: “I don’t really reflect. When I was asked to look at different bits of my life for this program I had to look on the internet to see what I’d done. I’ve lived life at 150 miles an hour. I just think that is the truth of it and I’ve never really stopped.”

There were many tributes to McCrory on social media. Below are just a few:

So funny, so passionate, so smart and one of the greatest actors of our time. From the first moment I met her when we were just kids it was obvious she was very special. It was an honour to work with her and know her. Much love to Damian and her family. Heartbreaking. https://t.co/gsBO5Fr1ev — michael sheen 💙 (@michaelsheen) April 16, 2021

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy with such depth and brilliance in the Harry Potter film series. She was a wonderful actor and a very dear friend; Harry Potter fans will miss her very much. pic.twitter.com/wXexuxFNyG — Wizarding World (@wizardingworld) April 16, 2021

We're sad to hear of the death of actor Helen McCrory. As well as fearless Polly Gray in BAFTA-winning Peaky Blinders, she was in 2007 Best Film BAFTA winner The Queen, amongst many other films and TV shows. pic.twitter.com/1CzeIIYfzE — BAFTA (@BAFTA) April 16, 2021

We are devastated to hear of the loss of Helen McCrory. She was brilliant, vivacious, and she made us laugh. A luminous presence on stage and on screen. pic.twitter.com/MlsHLt5MJQ — The Old Vic (@oldvictheatre) April 16, 2021