Helen McCrory Remembered By ‘Peaky Blinders,’ ‘Harry Potter’ Families, BAFTA & Others: “Wonderful Woman Who’s Left Us Far Too Soon”

Helen McCrory
Refresh for updates: Helen McCrory, known for acting in a number of beloved franchises including Peaky Blinders, Harry Potter and Penny Dreadful, died Friday at 52.

Shortly after her husband Damian Lewis announced the news of the actress’ passing, tributes from McCory’s co-stars, colleagues and organizations began streaming in. Peaky Blinders shared a statement remembering the star who played Aunt Polly Elizabeth Gray:

“Helen’s performance as Polly Gray was inspirational, joyous, transgressive, hilarious and incredibly moving. As a person she was off-the-scale charismatic, and deeply caring. We feel so privileged to have worked with her over the last decade. All our thoughts and love are with Damian and family.”

Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight responded to McCrory’s death in a statement, revering the actress for her skills.

“Helen was one of the great actors of her generation. She was so powerful and controlled and this is so sad,” Knight said.

McCrory also appeared as Narcissa Malfoy in the final three Harry Potter films. Wizarding World, the official social media account for all things Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts, also paid tribute on Friday to the actress, who starred as Tom Felton’s onscreen mother.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our beloved Helen McCrory, who played Narcissa Malfoy with such depth and brilliance in the Harry Potter film series,” Wizarding World shared. “She was a wonderful actor and a very dear friend; Harry Potter fans will miss her very much.”

J.K. Rowling the author responsible for the Harry Potter franchise also remembered McCrory upon her death. Rowling expressed sadness and condolences for McCrory’s family.

“I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon,” she wrote. “My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news.”

1917 helmer Sam Mendes reacted to McCrory’s death: “An astonishing talent, a fabulous person, and an absolute true original. The film and theatre world has lost a one of a kind actress, and her family and friends have been robbed of an extraordinary, indomitable spirit. The world will be an infinitely poorer place without Helen in it.”

See the social media messages and additional tribute to McCrory from Michael Sheen, Reece Shearsmith and more below:

Peaky Blinders co-star Cillian Murphy remembered McCrory with a statement and an Instagram post:

“I am broken-hearted to lose such a dear friend. Helen was a beautiful, caring, funny, compassionate human being. She was also a gifted actor — fearless and magnificent. She elevated and made humane every scene, every character she played. It was a privilege to have worked with this brilliant woman, to have shared so many laughs over the years. I will dearly miss my pal. My love and thoughts are with Damian and her family.”

Caryn Mandabach, Peaky Blinders executive producer shared an exclusive statement with Deadline on McCrory’s passing:

“When Steve first conceived of the character of Polly, he said that if something should happen to Tommy, Polly would run the business. Only an actress with the depth of humanity that Helen possessed could have taken on that mantle. In truth I wish that Helen could have run the world’s business, because she was that cool.”

