HBO’s ‘The Nevers’ Premiere Draws 1.4M+ Viewers Across Linear & Digital, Best-Ever Original Series Debut On HBO Max

The Nevers has gotten off to a great start for HBO. Sunday night’s premiere of the Victorian science fiction drama series drew just over 1.4 million viewers across linear telecasts and digital, including the best start for a new HBO Original on HBO Max, according to the premium cabler. The debut episode surpassed viewership for premieres of recent HBO dramas including Lovecraft Country and The Undoing, and viewership is expected to grow via additional telecasts and viewing across platforms, HBO said.

Starring Laura Donnelly and Ann Skelly, The Nevers is set in August, 1896, the last years of Victoria’s reign, when London is ocked to its foundations by a supernatural event which gives certain people – mostly women – abnormal abilities, from the wondrous to the disturbing. But no matter their particular “turns,” all who belong to this new underclass are in grave danger. It falls to mysterious, quick-fisted widow Amalia True (Donnelly) and brilliant young inventor Penance Adair (Skelly) to protect and shelter these gifted “orphans.” To do so, they will have to face the brutal forces determined to annihilate their kind.

The ensemble cast also includes Olivia Williams, James Norton, Tom Riley, Rochelle Neil, Eleanor Tomlinson, Amy Manson, Pip Torrens, Denis O’Hare, Zackary Momoh, Elizabeth Berrington, Kiran Sawar, Anna Devlin, Viola Prettejohn, Ella Smith, Nick Frost and Ben Chaplin.



The Nevers is created and executive produced by Joss Whedon; executive produced by Bernadette Caulfield, Ilene S. Landress, Doug Petrie, Jane Espenson and Philippa Goslett.

Whedon stepped away from the series in November, saying he was “genuinely exhausted”, but remains credited as creator and executive producer.