HBO Sets Month-Long Celebration For ‘Game Of Thrones’ 10-Year Anniversary

HBO will celebrate a decade of Game Of Thrones with its month-long event, The Iron Anniversary.

A decade since Game of Thrones first touched down on the premium cable network back on April 17, 2011, HBO will offer fans new ways to experience the widely popular series while preparing them for the latest title in the franchise, House of the Dragon, which is slated to begin production this year.

The Iron Anniversary will include a range of features and events for Game of Thrones viewers, from personalized HBO Max episode curations, a Game of Thrones “MaraThrone” and more throughout the month.

Starting Monday, HBO Max users will see a Game of Thrones Spotlight Page, which will bring them to episode curations for casual fans or those new to the series or spoiler-laden curations featuring easter eggs for die hard fans. The Spotlight Page will also include more than 150 behind-the-scenes videos and extras, cast interviews, clips and trailers.

Later this month on April 10, HBO will begin the Game of Thrones “MaraThrone” with all episodes from the very beginning airing on HBO2 starting at 10 a.m. ET. The “MaraThrone” will challenge fans to binge the entire series on HBO Max to raise money for global charities including Women for Women International, World Central Kitchen, UNICEF and The The Trevor Project.

For two weeks during the MaraThrone, Games of Thrones cast members will rally on fans as they binge-watch the series for a good cause. To make the “MaraThrone” a little easier, superfans and influencers will receive a custom kit of essentials.

The marathon will also feature six different “routes” to offer direction to viewers who want to experience the series in a new way – from episode collections focused solely on Daenerys Targaryen’s journey to those spotlighting the series’ action-packed battles.

Later in the month-long celebration, HBO will gift couples who were married in Westeros-themed ceremonies with special anniversary presents including Game ofThrones-branded barrels of wine, custom chalices, and elaborate cakes designed in partnership with local bakeries to represent the Game of Thrones houses of Targaryen, Stark and Lannister.

Game of Thrones, which has racked up a total of 59 Primetime Emmy Awards including prizes for outstanding drama, is available to stream on HBO Max.

Watch The Iron Anniversary teaser above.