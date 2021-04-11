Skip to main content
BAFTA Film Awards Underway - Follow Along Live
Harry Kooperstein Dies: Emmy Winning Producer And Director Was 78

Harry Kooperstein, a director and producer who won 17 local Emmy Awards, including eight for his work on the annual Live From the Hollywood Bowl telecasts, died March 30 in Palm Desert, Calif. He was 78 and no cause of death was given in a report by the Desert Sun media outlet.

Kooperstein directed newscasts for KCOP-TV and musical specials on Miss Saigon and Kiss of the Spider Woman for the Ahmanson Theatre, and also produced the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Additionally, he was a Governor for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Born Hillel ben Yaakov on April 11, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio, he attended Ohio State University. majoring in music. He moved to Los Angeles in the late 1970s.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara, a son, Charles (Chuck) Gardner, and sister Laine Kooperstein Beim.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to City of Hope. Click “Donate in Honor or Memory of Loved One (Tribute Gift)” in the left column and enter Harry Kooperstein’s name. You can also mail donations to: City of Hope, Attn: Cheryl Sannes, 1500 E. Duarte Rd., Duarte, CA 91010. Please write: “In memory of Harry Kooperstein” in the memo line.

