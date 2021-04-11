Harry Kooperstein Dies: Emmy Winning Producer And Director Was 78

Kooperstein directed newscasts for KCOP-TV and musical specials on Miss Saigon and Kiss of the Spider Woman for the Ahmanson Theatre, and also produced the Hollywood Christmas Parade. Additionally, he was a Governor for the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Born Hillel ben Yaakov on April 11, 1941 in Columbus, Ohio, he attended Ohio State University. majoring in music. He moved to Los Angeles in the late 1970s.