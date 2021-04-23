‘Halston’: Ryan Murphy’s Netflix Limited Series Gets Premiere Date, First-Look Photos

On what would have been legendary fashion designer Halston’s (born Roy Halston Frowick) 89th birthday, Netflix today announced a May 14 global premiere date for Ryan Murphy’s limited series Halston, starring Ewan McGregor in the title role. The streamer also released the key art (below) and a set of Warhol-inspired polaroids featuring the cast, Halston’s entourage.

Halston follows the legendary fashion designer (McGregor), as he leverages his single, invented name into a worldwide fashion empire that’s synonymous with luxury, sex, status and fame, literally defining the era he lives in, 1970’s and ‘80’s New York — until a hostile takeover forces him to battle for control of his most precious asset… the name Halston itself.

In addition to McGregor, cast includes Krysta Rodriguez as Liza Minnelli, Rebecca Dayan as Elsa Peretti, Bill Pullman as David Mahoney, Gian Franco Rodriguez as Victor Hugo, David Pittu as Joe Eula, Sullivan Jones as Ed Austin, Rory Culkin as Joel Schumacher, Kelly Bishop as Eleanor Lambert and Vera Farmiga as Adele.

Halston is Executive Produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Alexis Martin Woodall, Daniel Minahan, Ewan McGregor, Eric Kovtun, Sharr White, and Christine Vachon and Pamela Koffler of Killer Films. Minahan also serves as the series director.

Click on the photo above to launch the gallery.