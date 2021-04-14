Guy Pearce & Monica Bellucci Join Liam Neeson In Action Thriller ‘Memory’

Guy Pearce and Monica Bellucci are set to co-star opposite Liam Neeson in Memory, the indie crime thriller from Black Bear Pictures and Casino Royale director Martin Campbell. Harold Torres (ZeroZeroZero), Taj Atwal (Line of Duty), and Ray Fearon (Beauty and the Beast) round out the cast of the film, which is currently shooting in Bulgaria.

The pic is based on the book De Zaak Alzheimer by Jef Geeraerts as well as the Belgian film The Memory of a Killer, directed by Erik Van Looy.

Dario Scardapane penned the adaptation, which follows Alex Lewis (Neeson), an expert assassin with a reputation for discreet precision. When Alex refuses to complete a job for a dangerous criminal organization, he becomes a target and must go on the hunt for those who want him dead. Veteran FBI agents Vincent Serra (Pearce), Linda Amistead (Atwal), and Mexican intelligence liaison Hugo Marquez (Torres) are brought in to investigate the trail of bodies, leading them closer to Alex, but also drawing the ire of local tech mogul Davana Sealman (Bellucci). With the crime syndicate and FBI in hot pursuit, Alex has the skills to stay ahead, except for one thing – he is struggling with severe memory loss, affecting his every move. As details blur and enemies close in, Alex must question his every action, and who he can ultimately trust.

Black Bear Pictures is financing the project, which is being produced by Oscar-winner Cathy Schulman, through her Welle Entertainment banner, Rupert Maconick, Black Bear’s Michael Heimler, and Arthur Sarkissian. Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman and Ben Stillman serve as executive producers along with Peter Bouckaert and Rudy Durand.

STXinternational will also distribute the film in the UK, Ireland, and India, with Black Bear’s sister company, Elevation Pictures Corp, releasing in Canada. CAA Media Finance, which arranged the financing for the film, is handling domestic distribution rights.

Pearce, an Emmy winner for his role in the HBO miniseries Mildred Pierce, will soon be seen in Amazon’s Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, starring opposite Michael B. Jordan, and horror film, The Seventh Day. He is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group, and Shanahan Management. Bellucci, known for appearing in The Matrix Reloaded, The Matrix Revolutions, and James Bond movie, Spectre, recently starred in the drama, The Man Who Sold His Skin, which is up for the Best International Film Oscar. Her reps are CAA, AS Talents, Do MGMT, and Officine Artistiche.

Torres is repped by ICM Partners and Mosaic; Atwal by Hamilton Hodell; Fearon by Markham, Froggatt, and Irwin.