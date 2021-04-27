Guillermo del Toro Drops Teaser For Netflix DreamWorks Animation Pic ‘Trollhunters: Rise Of The Titans’

The two-time Shape of Water Oscar winner had a special treat today on his Twitter, showing off the first teaser to the Netflix DreamWorks Animation movie Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans. Executive produced by Guillermo del Toro, the pic will hit the service on July 21.

The movie pic is set in the world created by del Toro in his epic Tales of Arcadia trilogy. Arcadia may look like an ordinary town but it lies at the center of magical and mystical lines that makes it a nexus for many battles among otherworldly creatures including trolls, aliens and wizards. Now the heroes from the Trollhunters series team-up in their most epic adventure yet where they must fight the Arcane Order for control over the magic that binds them all.

The movie stars the voices of Emile Hirsch, Lexi Medrano, Charlie Saxton, Kelsey Grammer, Alfred Molina, Steven Yeun, Nick Frost, Colin O’Donoghue, Diego Luna, Tatiana Maslany, Cole Sand, Nick Offerman, Fred Tatasciore, Brian Blessed, Kay Bess, Piotr Michael, James Hong, Tom Kenny, Angel Lin, Amy Landecker, Jonathan Hyde, Bebe Wood, Laraine Newman, Grey Griffin, and Cheryl Hines

Johane Matte, Franisco Ruiz Velasco, and Andrew L. Schmidt directed from a screenplay written by Marc Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, and Kevin Hageman. EPs with del Toro are Guggenheim, Dan Hageman, Kevin Hageman, and Chad Hammes.