The Film That Lit My Fuse: Double Oscar Nominee Sacha Baron Cohen
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ First Look For Sarah Drew On Social, As She Reveals Return Date

ABC
Sarah Drew has revealed that she’ll return to Grey’s Anatomy on May 6 in her role as Dr. April Kepner, teasing the comeback with a social media photo.
Drew broke the news on her social media accounts today. She had previously sent out a behind-the-scenes look with ex-husband Jesse Williams. “Nbd. Not excited at all,” Drew cheekily captioned her Instagram photo.
Her return is just the latest cameo from former cast members. Patrick Dempsey shocked fans when he returned to Grey’s Anatomy as Derek Shepherd during the Season 17 premiere. Not too long after, T.R. Knight reprised his role as George O’Malley.

