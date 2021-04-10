‘Greyhound’ Sound Team Honored To Get High Marks From Tom Hanks Along With Their Oscar Nom – Contenders Film: The Nominees

Any time you get an Oscar nomination it’s exciting, but at the end of the day when one of Hollywood’s biggest stars is singing your praises for your work on their project, its hard to beat that feeling.

“It was very gratifying for Tom [Hanks] to come out with that statement, not just because he the star of the movie but he also wrote the screenplay and was one of the producers, and he was instrumental in the post-production in putting the movie together,” said Greyhound sound production mixer David Wyman during Deadline’s Contenders Film: The Nominees virtual event, referencing Hanks’ interview last summer with The Guardian in which he said he wished the film could be in theaters for the picture and sound experiences.

“For him to highlight our craft as part of the reason to go see this movie was fantastic. I’m really sad I didn’t get to see this in movie theaters, that’s a visceral experience, and seeing you’re own work in the environment for which was made for is highly gratifying and its hopefully something I get to do one day.”

The Apple Studios film stars Hanks as a U.S. Navy commander leading an Allied convoy being stalked by a German submarine wolf pack. While the film features some incredible action set pieces where sound is highlighted, re-recording mixer Beau Borders said during the Apple Studios panel that those smaller sonar scenes were as equally important at building tension in the film.

“From get-go we were just going for momentum and tension,” Borders said. “Whether it’s a musical cue, whether it’s the overlapping dialogue of these commands going back and forth, whether it’s the groaning of a ship or a torpedo in the water, we were constantly looking for what sound is selling tension? What sound is selling momentum? In the case of the sonar pings, they essentially became like a heartbeat in themselves.”

