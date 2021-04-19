Grey Munford Joins Social Network Clubhouse As Global Communications Head

Grey Munford has started as Head of Global Communications for Clubhouse, reporting into Maya Watson who recently joined the company from Netflix. Clubhouse is a new type of social network based on voice—where people around the world come together to talk, listen and learn from each other in real- time.

The app has gotten off to a fast start as a new social platform, with the likes of Tiffany Haddish and Elon Musk to Dr. Jane Goodall and Ai WeiWei connect with a broad global audience. The app just raised another round of funding, valuing the company at $4 billion, to help it build more tools for creators and scale globally.

Munford was the Head of Content Communications at Spotify where he oversaw the podcasts, music and advertising communications teams. Prior to Spotify he spent eight plus years at CBS where he rose to SVP of Communications and Digital Marketing.