Greg Kinnear & Sepideh Moafi Join Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser & Ray Liotta In Apple’s ‘In With The Devil’ Limited Series

Oscar nominee Greg Kinnear (Misbehaviour) and Sepideh Moafi (The Killing Of Two Lovers) are set to star alongside Taron Egerton, Paul Walter Hauser and Ray Liotta in Apple’s limited series In With The Devil, an adaptation of James Keene and Hillel Levin’s 2010 novel In With The Devil: A Fallen Hero, A Serial Killer, and A Dangerous Bargain for Redemption, from Richard Plepler’s Eden Productions, Imperative Entertainment and Apple Studios.

The six-episode limited series, written by bestselling author Dennis Lehane and directed by Michael R. Roskam, is told through the lens of an intimate relationship between two prisoners (Egerton, Hauser), exploring the lengths that people will go to in order to seek redemption, if true absolution is ever really possible, and if so, at what costs.

Kinnear will play Brian Miller, the chief investigator for the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office. Moafi will portray FBI agent Lauren McCauley.

The limited series is produced by Apple Studios. Lehane, Egerton and Roskam executive produce along with Richard Plepler through his EDEN productions, and Imperative Entertainment’s Bradley Thomas, Dan Friedkin, and Ryan Friedkin. Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert and Kary Antholis will also serve as executive producer, along with author James Keene.

Kinnear, Oscar-nominated for As Good As It Gets, also has been tapped to play the male lead opposite Courteney Cox in Starz’s horror-comedy pilot Shining Vale. On the film side, he’ll next be seen in Open River Entertainment’s biopic Sight, about pioneering medical entrepreneur Dr. Ming Wang. Kinnear received Emmy nominations for his guest-starring role on Modern Family and for his portrayal of John F. Kennedy in The Kennedys miniseries. Kinnear is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and attorney Rick Genow.

Moafi was most recently seen on television as Gigi in The L Word: Generation Q and as Loretta in The Deuce, and on the big screen in The Killing of Two Lovers. Moafi is repped by Principal Entertainment LA and A3 Artists Agency.