Gravitas Ventures Picks Up Domestic Rights To Ellen Burstyn & James Caan Dramedy ‘Queen Bees’

Gravitas Ventures has acquired North American rights from Arclight Films, to distribute dramatic comedy Queen Bees which stars Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, Christopher Lloyd, Loretta Devine, Elizabeth Mitchell, and French Stewart. A theatrical and PVOD release of June 11 is currently planned.

While her house undergoes repairs, fiercely independent senior Helen (Oscar winner Burstyn) moves into a nearby retirement community ― just temporarily. Once behind the doors of Pine Grove Senior Community, she encounters lusty widows, cutthroat bridge tournaments and a hotbed of bullying “mean girls” the likes of which she hasn’t encountered since high school, all of which leaves her yearning for the solitude of home. But somewhere between flower arranging and water aerobics Helen discovers that it’s never too late to make new friends and perhaps even find a new love. The Michael Lembeck directed movie is inspired by the true story of producer Harrison Powell’s own grandmother’s second chance at love after moving into a retirement community as a widow. Powell has a story by on the feature, with the screenplay penned by Donald Martin.

“As a witness to the joy that finding love at 80 can bring, we knew it was a film we wanted to make and the amazing cast really brought it to life,” said Queen Bees producer Dominique Telson.

“Queen Bees is a feast for the heart. The astounding performances of Ellen Burstyn, James Caan, and the rest of the star cast make us laugh and feel good. Michael did an extraordinary job in making this a film for all ages united by the universal topic of love. We trust this gem in the hands of our longtime valued friends at Gravitas Ventures and are certain that with them, this diamond will shine and bring joy to domestic audiences,” said Arclight Films’ Chairman Gary Hamilton.

“Michael’s film is the breath of fresh air audiences need right now, a hilarious and life-affirming story with excellent performances from an iconic cast. We look forward to presenting the film to North American audiences,” added Tony Piantedosi, VP of Acquisitions at Gravitas Ventures who negotiated the pic’s deal with Lina Marrone of Arclight.

Queen Bees, previously known as At Last, is an Astute Films production with Powell, Telson, and Fred Bernstein producing. EPs are Richard L. Jackson and Claudine Marrotte.

Gravitas Ventures’ latest pic The Mole Agent is nominated at this year’s Oscars in the feature documentary category.